The Israeli army attacked Lebanon and the Gaza Strip this morning in retaliation for the barrage of rockets from these territories, amid an escalation of violence in the region that has been going on this week. The intervention of the Israeli police in the middle of the week in the Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, a sacred place for Islam, has once again shaken the hornet’s nest of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, coinciding with the Muslim Ramadan and Jewish Passover festivities.

Yesterday, on Passover day, around thirty rockets were fired at Israel from Lebanon, in the biggest escalation since 2006 on the border between these two countries, technically at war after several conflicts. Shortly before midnight, the Israeli army responded by shelling “terrorist infrastructure belonging to Hamas” in Gaza and later in Lebanon.

AFP journalists heard loud explosions in the Tire region of southern Lebanon. “At least two shells landed near the camp” of Palestinian refugees from Rashidieh, refugee Abou Ahmad told the agency.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had warned of a firm reaction to the missile launches. “We will hit our enemies and we will make them pay the price of each aggression,” he assured.

In Gaza, the Israeli army said it had bombarded two tunnels and two Hamas weapons production sites, which has controlled this territory under a strict Israeli blockade since 2007.

Hamas condemned “in the strongest possible terms the appalling Israeli aggression against the besieged Gaza Strip and Lebanon” and said it would hold Israel “fully responsible for the consequences of such a serious aggression.”

The Israeli military command explained that the anti-aircraft defenses had intercepted 25 of the rockets launched from Lebanon and that at least five fell on its territory, where one person was injured. “I heard the siren, I heard the ‘boom’. I was at home, it was very scary,” Shlomi Naaman, a 46-year-old resident of the northern Israeli town of Shlomi, told AFP.

extreme situation



Lt. Col. Richard Hecht, a military spokesman, attributed the action to Palestinian groups. “We know for sure that it is Palestinian fire,” he told reporters. “It could be Hamas, it could be Islamic Jihad. We are still trying to come to a final conclusion,” he said. “We assume that Hezbollah knew about this and Lebanon also bears some responsibility. We are also investigating whether Iran is involved,” he added, referring to the pro-Iranian Lebanese movement.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati condemned the attack and denied “any escalation from his territory.” Since April 2022, no rockets have been launched from Lebanon towards Israel, which then also carried out attacks against the neighboring country. However, this is the most important incident since the 2006 war against Hezbollah.

The United Nations Interim Force (UNIFIL), which guards the border between the two countries to guarantee the ceasefire, warned that the situation is “extremely serious” and called for “containment”. The head of the mission, General Aroldo Lázaro, spoke with authorities in both Israel and Lebanon and “both sides have said they do not want war,” he said in a statement.

These episodes occur after the violent eviction of Palestinian faithful in the Al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, which left 350 detainees according to the police and 37 injured according to the Red Crescent. The temple is located in the Esplanade of the Mosques, the third holy place in Islam and located in turn in East Jerusalem, the Palestinian sector of the city occupied and annexed by Israel since 1967. The complex is erected on top of the Temple Mount, considered the holiest place for Judaism.