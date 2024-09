Smoke rises after Israeli shelling hits the town of Khiyam, near the Lebanese-Israeli border in southern Lebanon | Photo: EFE/EPA/STR

Israel attacked a building in the southern suburbs of Beirut known as Dahye on Friday (20), an important – and perhaps the main – stronghold of the Shiite terrorist group Hezbollah. The information was confirmed by the Israeli army and the Lebanese news agency ANN.

The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health says at least three people were killed and 17 others were injured in the Israeli targeted bombing.

Three explosions were heard in the area and at least one building was completely destroyed, he told EFE Agency a witness who requested anonymity.

In turn, the Israeli Army announced that it was a “selective attack” aimed at a high-ranking Hezbollah commander, identified as Ibrahim Aqil, as confirmed by sources from the Israeli Defense to the local press.

This is Tel Aviv’s third attack on Dahye since the crossfire between the parties began almost a year ago. The previous two killed, respectively, Hamas’s second-in-command political officer, Saleh al-Arouri, in January; and Hezbollah’s top military commander, Fuad Shukr, in late July.

According to the agency AFPthe Israeli strike in Beirut reportedly killed Ibrahim Aqil, a senior commander in the terrorist group’s elite Radwan unit. The information was relayed through an anonymous source close to the Shiite movement.

According to the newspaper Times of IsraelAgil was wanted by the United States for his role in the 1983 bombing of a U.S. Marine barracks in Beirut, as well as for having commanded the taking of American and German hostages in Lebanon in the same decade. Washington offered a $7 million reward for the terrorist.

Aqil’s condition is still unknown and the Israeli army has not confirmed his death.