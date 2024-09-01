Israeli army strikes Hamas headquarters at school in Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) struck the headquarters of the Palestinian radical movement Hamas on the grounds of a school in the Gaza Strip, the IDF Spokesperson’s Office reported in its Telegram-channel.

The ministry said it had carried out an airstrike on a Hamas target at the Safad school in Gaza City. It said it had taken necessary measures to reduce the risk to civilians, including the use of precision weapons, before the strike.

“The command and control complex was used by Hamas terrorists to plan and carry out terrorist operations,” the IDF emphasized.

Earlier, Ynet reported, citing forensic examination findings, that gunshot wounds were found on the Israeli hostages. During the autopsy, traces of gunshot wounds to the head and other parts of the body were discovered.