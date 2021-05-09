The Israel Defense Forces attacked a military post of the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas in the southern part of the Gaza Strip. This was a response to the launch of a rocket across the country. This was announced on Sunday, May 9, by the IDF press service in its Twitter…

“Earlier in the evening, a rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip into Israel. In response to this, not so long ago, an Israel Defense Forces aircraft struck a Hamas military post in the south of the Gaza Strip, ”the statement said.

Earlier it was reported that Israeli soldiers detected a missile launch from the Gaza Strip towards Israel. The warning system about a possible shelling, the military noted, worked only in the “open area.”

On April 24, Israel’s Iron Dome air defense system intercepted a missile fired from the Gaza Strip in the area of ​​the city of Sderot.

On April 23, it became known that three missiles were fired at Israel from the Gaza Strip, one of which was intercepted by the Iron Dome air defense system. The next day, an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) tank struck a military position of the Palestinian group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

In response, the enclave fired five more rockets into Israel.

In total, the radicals from the Gaza Strip fired 36 missiles at Israeli territory from the evening of April 23 to the morning of April 24, the Iron Dome air defense system intercepted six of them, the rest exploded in uninhabited areas. In response, the Israeli army struck a number of Hamas military installations in the sector.

On the night of April 24, there was the most powerful rocket attack on Israel since February 2020, when about 80 shells were fired at the Jewish state per day.