Al-Watan: Israel attacked Damascus and Aleppo airports in Syria

Israel attacked the airports of Damascus and Aleppo. About it reports Syrian newspaper Al-Watan.

“The Syrian defense was deployed in response to the attack,” the publication said.

According to the publication Arab48, airports are out of order. The runways were seriously damaged.

Earlier, the Israel Defense Forces opened artillery and mortar fire in response to shelling from Syria.

On the morning of October 7, the Israeli army reported that Palestinian radicals from the Gaza Strip fired rockets into Israel. In response to the rocket attacks, the Israel Defense Forces announced the launch of a military operation in Gaza. A large-scale gathering of reservists was also announced.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin held telephone conversations and discussed the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. They assessed measures to prevent rising tensions between Israel and Palestine. Erdogan assured his Russian counterpart that Turkey will make every effort to establish calm in the region.