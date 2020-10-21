Since the signing of the Abraham Accords in Washington, each joint step taken by Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain has been labeled “historic” by Benyamin Netanyahu. This is how the prime minister also defined the arrival to the Hebrew state of the first official Emirati delegation in history, led by the finance and economy ministers, Obaid Humaid Al Tayer and Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, and accompanied by the Secretary of State for the Treasury from the United States, Steve Mnuchin.

“Today we write history that will last for generations,” Netanyahu said in his welcoming speech on a day that “we will remember as a glorious day for peace.” In the prime minister’s opinion, “we are much better working together as friends. In the end, Jews and Arabs are descendants of a common ancestor: Abraham, Ibrahim. The Palestinians, however, regretted this first official visit by the UAE and called it “treason.”

After the normalization of relations with the Emirates and Bahrain, the next country to join the list may be Sudan. Local media picked up Donald Trump’s tweet in which he announced that the US will remove the African country from the black list of countries that support terrorism after the payment of 283 million euros as compensation to the American victims of attacks that occurred in recent years. years. Sudan is mired in a process of political transition after the fall of Omar Al Bashir and Washington is pressing for a radical turn in its policy towards Israel and normalize relations.