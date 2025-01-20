Israeli snipers killed this Monday afternoon two Gazans, including a child in the city of Rafahsouth of the Gaza Strip, according to the official Palestinian news agency, Wafain the middle of cease-fire put into effect this Sunday. extreme that confirmed the Israeli army itself shortly after. “Several suspicious individuals were identified who posed a threat against the soldiers operating in several areas of Rafah in accordance with the terms of the ceasefire agreement. The soldiers responded with fire against them,” a brief message from the armed forces included. .

Hours before, Wafa reported that others eight Palestiniansamong them several children, were injured in two different incidents: one after a drone bombing, and another after the explosion of a “suspicious object” left by Israeli troops in the border city with Egypt. “The Army acts in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will maintain its defensive lines as agreed,” Benjamin Netanyahu’s armed forces assured.

The truce signed between Israel and Hamas – which started this Sunday at 11:15 a.m. local time – contemplates three phases: The first stipulates the cessation of attacks and fighting in the Gaza Strip for a period of 42 daysin which they will gradually exchange 33 hostages held captive by nearly 1,900 Palestinian prisoners. However, the International Community recognizes the “fragility” of this agreement and fears that specific attacks by the army could blow up this pact with consequences for both the hostages and the Gazan population.

Israel and Hamas must negotiate, starting on the 16th day of the ceasefire, the terms of the second phase of the agreement, which would lead the Gaza Strip towards definitive cessation of hostilities.

Shortly after the start of the truce, the Israeli Foreign Minister, Gideon Saaralready stressed that the pact was “temporary”, since Israel remains committed to dismantling Hamas’ military and political capabilities. Something that, Saar acknowledged, the Army has not achieved despite having maintained a devastating offensive of 471 days about the enclave.

The total death toll in Gaza from Israeli attacks from the beginning of the war until the entry into force of the ceasefire amounts to 47,035according to the latest death toll published this Monday by the Gazan Ministry of Health, controlled by Hamas. In the last 24 hoursat least 60 people have died and another 62 bodies have been recovered and transferred to hospitals in the Strip. Furthermore, the Palestinian Civil Defense has published a report warning that some 2,840 bodies have not been found due to the use of weapons used by troops capable of evaporating them.