Home page politics

From: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

Split

Israeli soldiers in the military operation against Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza. © Telegram/IDF

During the night, Israeli troops unexpectedly stormed the Al-Shifa hospital in Gaza. There is said to be a Hamas headquarters underneath.

Gaza – Following the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, the Israeli military launched a major ground offensive against the Gaza Strip. The fighting is currently concentrated in… War in Israel to the north of the coastal enclave, which also includes the city of Gaza. Hospitals there are not spared from the clashes: the main focus is the Al-Shifa Clinic.

Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza: Hamas tunnel under the complex?

Amid Israeli airstrikes and Hamas activities, thousands of civilians are seeking shelter in several medical complexes in Gaza. This also includes the Al-Shifa Hospital, which, according to Israeli and American sources, is said to house a Hamas command center. The Israeli army accuses Palestinian militants of using civilians as a shield. Hospital staff and Hamas deny these allegations.

Most of the people in Al-Shifa Hospital have fled to the south of the Gaza Strip. Israel calls the south a safe zone and continually calls on people to use designated safe routes to get to the south. According to the Hamas-controlled health authority in Gaza, around 2,000 people are still in hospital.

Army attacks Al-Shifa hospital in Israel war – “precise operation” against Hamas

On the night of Tuesday to Wednesday (November 15), the Israeli military notified the hospital administration that they would storm the hospital in the coming minutes, Arab media reported. In fact, shortly afterwards, the Israeli army reported a “precise and targeted” operation in a specific part of the hospital. The decision was made because of intelligence information and an “operational necessity”. The aim is not to hurt the patients, but to fight Hamas.

The Hamas government’s media office in Gaza then warned of a “massacre” at the hospital. Doctors told Al Jazeera that they could hear shots inside the hospital and the sounds of tanks at the entrances and exits. There were exchanges of fire and bombardments for hours, said Ahmed Muchallalati, a doctor at the largest clinic in the coastal strip Washington Post. He saw Israeli tanks near the clinic complex. “We don’t know what your plan is.” He still wants to try to continue caring for the patients.

The British broadcaster BBC quoted an eyewitness at the clinic who reported six tanks and more than a hundred soldiers on the hospital grounds. Some were masked and shouted in Arabic: “Don’t move, don’t move!” Smoke bombs were also used.

Before the War in Israel: The History of the Israel-Palestine Conflict in Pictures View photo series

War in Israel: Soldiers claim to have found weapons in Al-Shifa hospital

In the morning hours, the Israeli army finally reported that although they had found no evidence of the presence of hostages in the hospital, they had found weapons that would indicate a Hamas presence. Opposite the newspaper Times of Israel A security official emphasized that the operation in Al-Shifa would be “expanded if necessary.” The newspaper also reported that five Hamas members were killed.

Israel accuses Hamas of building tunnel systems under hospitals in Gaza and using them as command centers. Opposite the US newspaper New York Times An Israeli intelligence officer spoke of meeting, living and storage rooms as part of the tunnel system. However, the Israeli military has not yet provided any comprehensive evidence of this. However, for the Al-Rantisi Hospital in another part of Gaza, the Israeli army released a long video with evidence, but inconsistencies raised doubts.

After storming the hospital, the Israeli army claimed it was supplying the hospital with medical equipment such as incubators and humanitarian supplies such as baby formula. The military published photos on X (formerly Twitter). Palestinian sources claimed Israeli soldiers were carrying out mass arrests and interrogations at the hospital and damaging medical equipment at the complex. However, this and other information provided by the warring parties often cannot be independently verified.

UN and WHO concerned about situation in Al-Shifa: Mutual allegations between Gaza authorities and Israel

UN emergency relief coordinator Martin Griffiths spoke on “The protection of newborns, patients, medical personnel and all civilians must take precedence over all other concerns,” wrote Griffiths, adding: “Hospitals are not battlefields.” There has been a difficult relationship between Israel and the UN since UN Secretary-General António Guterres claimed that the attack on Israel “did not happen in a vacuum.”

The head of the World Health Organization, Thedros Ghebreyesus, also reported on that of their patients”.

According to international law, hospitals are under special protection. According to the International Committee of the Red Cross, this protective status can be lost as soon as warring parties use hospitals as hiding places for fighters or as weapons depots. However, there must be sufficient warning time before attacks so that staff and patients can be evacuated. Palestinian sources criticized that this warning did not allow enough time in the case of Al-Shifa Hospital. However, the Israeli side says that it has been calling on the authorities for days to end military activity there.

Several hospitals in Gaza have had to suspend their activities because there is no longer any fuel for their electricity generators. The UN and international organizations speak of a humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip. Israel claimed to have provided 300 liters of fuel, but the hospital said this was only enough for half an hour. Israel accuses Hamas of using the fuel for its own purposes and preventing medical personnel from collecting it. Hamas denies this. (bb)