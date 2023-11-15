Five weeks after Israel began its attack on Gaza, the fate of Al-Shifa Hospital has become a matter of international concern due to the deteriorating conditions there. The plight of civilians in Gaza has sparked calls for a humanitarian ceasefire.

Details of recent events

Less than an hour before the start of the storming operation, specifically around one o’clock in the morning local time, the spokesman for the Ministry of Health in Gaza, Ashraf Al-Qudra, said that Israel informed officials in the Strip that it would storm the Shifa Hospital complex “within minutes.”

He added, “The occupation did not specify whether it would enter the complex,” noting that Israel said, “Within minutes, it will storm the Shifa Medical Complex, but we do not know how to storm it, and the mechanism and intentions of the storming.”

Al-Qudra continued, saying, “We informed the International Committee of the Red Cross and what the occupation requested, so that everyone would be careful not to be present.”

What did Israel say?

The Israeli army informs the staff of the Shifa Medical Complex of its intention to storm it.

Before storming it, Israel calls on all Hamas members in the Shifa Medical Complex in the Gaza Strip to surrender.

Reuters quoted Israel as saying that the operation at Al-Shifa Hospital “relies on intelligence information and operational necessity.”

Israel said the operation was being carried out in a “specific area” in the hospital.

Israel said that its forces were carrying out an operation against Hamas at Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza.

What did the White House say?

The United States said yesterday, Tuesday, that it has intelligence information that supports the conclusions reached by Israel about the Shifa Medical Complex.

Commenting on the Israeli army’s storming of Al-Shifa Hospital, the White House said:

He has information that Hamas and Islamic Jihad used hospitals for their operations and to detain kidnapped persons.

He has information that Hamas used hospitals in Gaza to hide weapons.

Biden and Netanyahu discussed ongoing efforts to secure the release of hostages held by Hamas.

He does not support bombing hospitals from the air and does not want to see gun battles in them.

It is a duty to protect hospitals and patients.

What did Hamas say?

For its part, Hamas said on Wednesday that “the White House and Pentagon’s adoption of the occupation’s false narrative claiming that the resistance is using the Shifa Medical Complex for military purposes was a green light for the occupation to commit more massacres against civilians.”

She added, “We hold the occupying entity, its neo-Nazi leaders, President Biden, and his administration fully responsible for the repercussions of the occupation army’s storming of the Shifa Medical Complex.”

Hamas says that Israeli military vehicles are encircling the Shifa Medical Complex in Gaza from all directions amid continuous artillery shelling and heavy gunfire.

Dozens of soldiers entered the emergency department at Al-Shifa Hospital, and tanks entered the medical complex campus.

Agence France-Presse quoted her as saying that she holds Biden “full responsibility” for the Israeli military operation at Al-Shifa Hospital.

Hamas said that the White House’s statements about Gaza’s hospitals were to encourage Israel to commit new massacres there.

The Palestinian Minister of Health said:

In the occupied West Bank, Palestinian Minister of Health Mai Alkaila said:

The Israeli army commits a new crime against humanity, medical staff, and patients.

We hold Israel responsible for the lives of medical staff, patients and displaced persons in Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza.

Israel says Hamas has a command center under Al-Shifa Hospital, the largest in Gaza, and uses the hospital and the tunnels underneath it for military operations and hostage-taking. Hamas denies this.

Israeli army spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Peter Lerner told CNN that the hospital and complex were for Hamas “a central hub of its operations and perhaps even the beating heart and perhaps even the center of gravity.”

What did the United Nations say?

A spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres said he was deeply disturbed by the “huge loss of life” in hospitals. The spokesman added to reporters, “In the name of humanity, the Secretary-General calls for an immediate ceasefire for humanitarian reasons.”

Spokesman for the Secretary-General of the United Nations: What is happening in Gaza is turning into a humanitarian disaster before our eyes.

United Nations spokesman: The Secretary-General of the Organization calls for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza “in the name of humanity.”

What does international law say?

United Nations human rights officials say that Israel’s targeting of Al-Shifa Hospital raises questions about how it interprets international laws related to the protection of medical facilities and the thousands of displaced refugees there.

Hospitals are protected buildings under international humanitarian law. But UN officials said allegations that Al-Shifa Hospital was also being used for military purposes complicated the situation because that would also violate international law.

Medical facilities used in acts harmful to the enemy, which have ignored a warning to stop doing so, lose the special protection they enjoy under international law.

Omar Shaker, director of Human Rights Watch in Israel and Palestine, said before the Israeli raid:

Even if it is proven that Hamas is using hospitals for military operations, international law requires effective warnings before attacks.

This means that people there need a safe place to go and a safe way to get to that place.

This is “very worrying because you have to remember that hospitals in Gaza are housing tens of thousands of displaced people.”

ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan said in an October 30 statement regarding attacks on protected sites such as hospitals that Israel “will also need to demonstrate the proper application of the principles of distinction, precaution and proportionality.”

He added that although protected status could be lost under international law, “the burden of proving loss of protection falls on those who launch fire, missiles or missiles.”