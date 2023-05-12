Israeli media quoted a “senior official” as confirming that “there will be a major Israeli response” after two rockets were fired at Jerusalem, in reference to the escalation of events between Israel and the Palestinian factions in the Gaza Strip.

field developments

On the field level, the bombing continues to escalate on Friday. Developments included:

The Israeli army: The army attacked 4 military sites, a site for launching mortar shells, and an area from which rockets were launched by the “Islamic Jihad” movement in the Gaza Strip.

Israeli media: 9 rockets were launched from Gaza, 4 of which were intercepted.

An Israeli source: David’s Sling intercepted for the second time a rocket launched from Gaza.

Israeli media: Rockets were fired from Gaza at areas near Jerusalem.

Sky News Arabia correspondent: Sirens sound in Jerusalem.

Israeli media: A direct hit to a house in Sderot, without causing any injuries.

Israeli media: “Beit Shemesh” settlement near Jerusalem announces the opening of shelters.

Our correspondent in the Gaza Strip: Long-range rocket barrages were renewed from Gaza towards western Jerusalem.

Israeli media: A missile fell in “Bat Ein” inside the “Gush Etzion” settlement, between Hebron and Jerusalem.

Settlers fleeing from Beitar Ilit, south of Jerusalem, to take cover, after being hit by rocket barrages from Gaza.

Sirens sounded again in Sderot and the settlements around the Gaza Strip.

Statement by the Israeli army: The army attacked targets of the “Islamic Jihad” movement in Gaza.