Israeli authorities have stopped the entry of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip this Sunday, After expiring the first phase of the high the fire agreement Between Israel and Hamas in the enclave, as announced in a message the office of the Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamín Netanyahu.

“With the end of phase 1, Prime Minister Netanyahu has decided that, as of this morning, Any entry of goods and supplies to the Gaza Strip will cease “, details the statement.

The authorities have thus accused Hamas of “Do not accept Witkoff draft to continue conversations,” in reference to a proposal that Israel attributes to the special American envoy Steve Witkoff to extend the first phase during the month of Ramadan in exchange for the release of half of the living and dead hostages that are still in Gaza.

“Israel will not accept fire without the release of our hostages. If Hamas maintains its refusal, there will be more consequences “, Netanyahu’s office warns.

In his initial response to the suspension of aid, Hamas denounces that the Israeli prohibition It is nothing more than a “cheap blackmail” and an “coup d’etat” Israeli against the high fire agreement, in addition to being a “war crime and a flagrant attack on the agreement.” Hamas has finally urged international mediators to force Israel to end these “punitive measures” against the population of Gaza.

“The accusations of occupation on the violation of the agreement by the movement are mere blatant lies destined to cover up their constant violations “adds Hamás, who demands that Israel be closely to the terms of the original agreement, and that clearly stipulate the terms of the second stage of negotiations, including withdrawal.

“Netanyahu wants to prolong the agreement without offering anything in return nor complete the obligations imposed on him In the agreement during the past period, “Hamas sentenced in his response, collected by the Palestinian Agency Sanad.

Second phase of Alto El Fuego

The first phase of Alto El Fuego agreement in Gaza ended this Saturday without Hamás and Israel They will reach an agreement to implement the secondwhich should have entered into force this Sunday and that contemplates the delivery of the rest of living hostages in the enclave and the final end of the war.

The negotiations between the two broke out precisely on Friday after the Israeli negotiating team proposed the mediators in Cairo extend the current phase to maintain exchanges between hostages by Palestinian prisoners without implementing the second phase.





The Islamist organization Hamas has branded “unacceptable” Israel’s proposalsince it considers that this decision allows them to dodge the withdrawal of their troops from the enclave, including the Strategic Philadelphia corridor, and not face the end of the war, as stated in the pact they signed in Doha in January. According to the agreement, while the negotiations for the second phase are underway, the fire should be respected. However, as the Palestinian group reported, there are no ongoing conversations.

This situation makes the relatives of the 59 hostages still retained in Gaza (about thirty dead, according to Israel) that Israeli forces resume their bombings, A concern shared by the Gazatí populationwhich began to rebuild their lives after these first 42 days of truce.