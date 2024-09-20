The “new phase of the war” with Hezbollah, as Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has called it, has taken the form of a crossfire over the past 24 hours with few precedents in almost a year of clashes on the border. This Friday, with the bodies freshly buried and thousands of wounded – both militants and civilians – recovering from the double attack with explosive pagers and walkie-talkies, Israel has carried out a “localized bombing” in the capital, Beirut, and specifically in the Dahiye neighborhood, a stronghold of the Shiite militia Hezbollah, which has so far caused at least eight deaths and 59 injuries, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health. In addition, late on Thursday, the Israeli army launched an intense two-hour wave of bombings in Hezbollah strongholds in Lebanon. In a statement, the armed forces said they had destroyed hundreds of rocket launchers and called on residents of several towns in the north of the country, including some tens of kilometres from the border, to stay close to shelters.

Several Israeli media outlets have named Ibrahim Aqil, head of Hezbollah’s special units, as the target of the attack, and a source close to the Shiite militia confirmed the death of this leader to the AFP agency. “The Israeli air strike killed the commander of the Radwan Force, Ibrahim Aqil, the second in command of his armed force after Fuad Shukur,” he said. Shukur was also killed by Israeli forces in Dahiye at the end of July, the last time this Beirut neighbourhood was attacked. The United States offered seven million dollars for information on Aquil (about 6.3 million euros) considering him one of those responsible for the attack on the US Embassy that ended the lives of 63 Americans in 1983.

Hezbollah responded this afternoon to the Israeli offensive of the last few hours with one of its largest salvos of projectiles (140) of the clashes they have been maintaining since October 2023. It claims that the targets were military installations. The army has identified the crossing of 120, of which some were intercepted by the anti-missile shield and others caused fires. No deaths have been reported so far in any of the attacks and the Israeli authorities have resumed the instructions to the southern population that they had previously withdrawn.

After midday, shelling can be seen in the sky around Kiryat Shmona, an Israeli town of 20,000 inhabitants that is frequently bombed by Hezbollah and is located two kilometres from the border and was evacuated at the start of the conflict. Columns of smoke rise from the hills that mark the separation of the two countries. The pounding of local artillery echoes in the deserted streets of the town.

The Israeli missile shield, known as Iron Dome, makes capricious curves in the half-cloudy sky, trying to intercept the rockets arriving from the Lebanese side. Avi, a carefree twenty-something, walks along one of the streets of Kiryat Shmona without going to any of the shelters scattered in front of the houses. He also has no desire to talk to the reporter. Bus number 12 drives by minutes later without a single passenger inside. As the afternoon progresses, the explosions can still be heard.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was scheduled to travel to the United States on Monday to attend the UN General Assembly, where he will speak on Friday, has postponed the trip to Tuesday, according to Israeli media. Meanwhile, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said that the latest bombing of the capital showed that Israel “has no regard for any humanitarian, legal or moral considerations.” The White House, for its part, has asked American citizens to refrain from traveling to Lebanon.

Hezbollah’s show of force comes just as it is believed to be still licking its wounds from the double attack attributed to the Mossad, Israel’s foreign secret services, which left nearly 40 dead and 3,000 wounded in Lebanon and left the population in disarray. “It was a great security and military blow that has no precedent in the history of the resistance and the history of Lebanon,” Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah admitted on Thursday in a dejected speech. Nasrallah stressed, however, that he had not “shaken” the organization: “I want to reassure those who ask us: we are very prepared. What has happened will not affect our power and preparation. It will only increase our determination.”

Hezbollah ordered and distributed the electronic devices: more than 5,000 of them. Not only among its armed wing, but also in its political, health, educational, etc. circles, but it is assumed that it has at least hundreds of militants out of combat, hospitalized (with wounds in the hands, eyes or side) just when the government of Benjamin Netanyahu suggests the imminence of a ground invasion of southern Lebanon, from where some 100,000 people have already fled. Its objective is to create a “security strip” to try to prevent the launching of projectiles against the north of its territory, from where it has evacuated more than 60,000 civilians. Nasrallah reiterated his conditions on Wednesday: he will not cease his attacks until Israel stops bombing Gaza, a possibility that has rarely seemed more distant in recent months.

