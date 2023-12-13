L'Israeli army has started pumping seawater into Hamas' vast network of tunnels in Gaza. The Wall Street Journal writes it citing US sources who have been briefed on the Israeli military operations, which are part of an intense effort to destroy the group's underground infrastructure. The flooding of the tunnels with sea water, which is in the early stages, is just one of several tactics Israel is using to empty and destroy Hamas tunnels, the newspaper adds.

The Wall Street Journal itself reported on the latest strategy adopted by the Jewish State to make the underground network unusable on December 5th. The underground dimension of the Palestinian enclave, the newspaper explained, is a labyrinth of tunnels that would be longer than the London Underground.

According to the Wall Street Journal, which cites US sources, the Israeli military installed five water pumps north of Gaza City in mid-November. The BBC has asked them for comment, but for now they simply say they are verifying the rumours, and the British network specifies that it cannot confirm the latest news independently.

The precedents and the risks

Yet, the international media recall, in 2015 Egypt used Mediterranean water to flood a network of hundreds of tunnels along the border with Gaza. Smuggling is the 'problem' that that underground labyrinth has always represented. And in 2015 the Egyptian operation sparked anger in Rafah where they reported damage to crops. In 2021, the BBC continues, the IDF claimed to have destroyed more than 100 kilometers of tunnels in Gaza with air raids. Hamas spoke of a network of underground tunnels of 500 kilometers (402 the London Underground).

Now complicating the scenario are the hostages, kidnapped on October 7 in Israel and held since then in the Strip. Hamas says they are in “safe locations and tunnels.” And there is also the question of environmental impact. Pumping salt water could also cause damage to the underground aquifer. The operation could make it extremely difficult to cultivate the land in Gaza and, furthermore, what has been stored over the years in the tunnels could contaminate the soil. Not only. The operation that the Israeli military has in mind according to the Wall Street Journal could take weeks and therefore allow Hamas fighters to move, potentially taking the hostages with them.