The Israel Start-Up Nation will change its name to Israel-Premier Tech thanks to the new sponsorship agreement of the Israeli team with the Canadian company that will link them in the 2022 campaign.

Team owner Sylvan Adams was happy with the sponsorship due to her family roots. “With the presence of the four Israelis and five of the six Canadians competing in the UCI WorldTour, this team is, in many ways, a reflection of my two nationalities“Adams said in a statement.

The israel team, led by Chris Froome, It will feature Michael Woods, Alessandro de Marchi, Sep Vanmarcke, Ben Hermans and Daryl Impey among others, and their signings Jakob Fuglsang, Hugo Houle, Corbin Strong and Giacomo Nizzolo.

The Canadian company also agreed before the start of the year with other teams, such as Rally Cycling or Qhnza NextHash. Another of the teams with which he was close to allying himself was the Team BikeExchange, but it was canceled at the last minute.