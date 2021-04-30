Both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the local media say this is one of the most deadly accidents in Israel’s history. The disaster occurred during an annual pilgrimage of ultra-Orthodox Jews.

At least 44 people were killed and more than 150 injured in a stampede at an ultra-Orthodox Jewish festival in northern Israel. What began as the typical annual pilgrimage to one of the holiest places for Jews, ended in one of the deadliest accidents in the country’s history.

As every year, thousands of religious attended this April 30 at the grave in Galilee of Rabbi Shim Bar Yochai of the second century for the commemorations of Lag B’Omer. The festival includes all-night prayer, bonfires, mystical songs, and dances.

At one point in the night, dozens of people crowded into a corridor no more than ten feet wide and when they reached the slippery slope of metal floor that ended in stairs, they began to fall one on another.

Ultra-Orthodox Jews watch the scene where deaths were reported among the thousands of Ultra-Orthodox Jews during a stampede at the Lag B’Omer festival on Mount Meron in northern Israel, Friday, April 30, 2021. © Sebastian Scheiner / AP

Avraham Leibe, one of the wounded, explained to the Israeli public broadcaster Kan that the “general chaos” began when they began to descend the slope of Mount Meron. “No one managed to stop,” he said from a hospital bed.

The number of people was such that for several minutes the crowd was stuck in the passageway. Some were suffocated and others were trampled. Videos posted on social media showed ultra-Orthodox men, paramedics and the police tore up sheets of iron that served as walls so that people could get out there.

“I was there and the festival was packed. There were between 60,000 and 70,000 people, there was no place to move. And people began to fall to the ground, many fell to the ground, “Wice Israel, a young ultra-Orthodox told Reuters news agency.

Israeli media estimate that there were at least 100,000 attendees, one of the largest crowds in the country since the pandemic began. In fact, the festival on Mount Merón was banned last year due to Covid-19 restrictions, but this time it was held due to the relaxation of measures and mass vaccination in which more than half of the inhabitants of the country have already received the two necessary doses.

What happened after the stampede in Israel

Other images show how dozens of bodies lay on stretchers on the ground, some completely covered with aluminum blankets and others with white blankets. Ambulances are also seen entering and leaving.

In addition, several helicopters arrived at the site to transport the wounded to hospitals, while the army deployed search and rescue troops to search for the survivors.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded with the declaration of a national day of mourning, to be held on Sunday, and on his Twitter account said that this was “one of the most serious disasters that the State of Israel has suffered. We will all join in the pain of the families and pray for the well-being of the injured ”.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits Mount Meron in northern Israel, where deaths were reported among the thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered at the grave of a second-century sage for annual commemorations, on April 30, 2021. © Ronen Zvulun / Reuters

“We will carry out a thorough, serious and deep investigation to ensure that such a disaster is not repeated,” added the president.

As of Friday morning (local time), authorities continued to work to identify all the victims. On the other hand, in the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, officials and health workers tried to contact the families of the disappeared. “The picture is slowly clearing up,” Kivi Hess, a municipal spokesperson, told Channel 13 TV.

The death toll from the Mount Meron accident equates to the 44 deaths left by the 2010 Mount Carmel forest fire, which was, so far, the deadliest civil tragedy in Israel’s history.

With Reuters and AP