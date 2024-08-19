US pressure continues for an agreement between Israel and Hamas for a truce in Gaza and the handover of hostages. Today, August 19, US Secretary of State Antony Blinkenflew to Tel Aviv yesterday, will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem at 11:00.

Before the face-to-face meeting with Netanyahu, Blinken will meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Tel Aviv at 8 a.m.

Hamas rejects Doha proposal: “Netanyahu sets new conditions and hinders agreement”

The cautious optimism that had emerged from the negotiating table in Doha in recent days has been dampened by Hamas’s chilling reaction, which in an official statement rejected the mediation proposal discussed over the weekend.

Hamas says Netanyahu is “setting new conditions and demands” to hamper talks and prolong the war in Gaza, The Times of Israel reports. The statement said the latest US-backed proposal is aligned with Israel’s demands, underscoring the insistence that Israeli forces remain in the Philadelphia Corridor, Rafah Crossing and the Netzarim Corridor. The group also accuses Netanyahu of introducing new conditions for the release of the hostages. “We hold Netanyahu fully responsible for obstructing the efforts of the mediators and for obstructing an agreement.”Hamas says, adding that the prime minister is responsible for the lives of the hostages being held. Hamas stresses that it will continue to support its July 2 proposal.