Hamas released video images of three hostages who ask Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to accept a deal for their release in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners. “Let us come back now! Netanyahu has failed both politically and militarily, and we demand the immediate release of all prisoners”, says one of the three Israeli women who appeared in the video released by the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas with a message addressed to the head of the Israeli government. “Just two days ago – she continues – there was talk of a ceasefire and the release of everyone, but Netanyahu backed down”, she further states. The prime minister’s office identified the three women as Daniel Aloni, Rimon Kirsht and Yelena Trupanob, the Times of Israel reported.

According to what Ha’retz reports, which cites news from the United States, Israeli officials were expected to travel to Qatar on Saturday to discuss a hostage deal in the hands of Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

“Cruel psychological propaganda” Benjamin Netanyahu’s office says the video released today by Hamas with the three women hostages asking the Israeli Prime Minister to accept the conditions for their release. “Our hearts are with you and with all the other hostages – Netanyahu declared – we are doing everything possible to bring all the abducted and missing home.”

But according to American sources Negotiations for the release of the hostages have stalled because Hamas, which asks for fuel in exchange, is willing to release only a small group of the 239 captured on 7 October. “Hamas insists on wanting fuel, Israel, the United States and other countries want the release of a large group of hostages”, the sources explain to NBCnews, underlining that the negotiations were blocked before Israel launched, on Friday night, the second phase of its offensive with ground troops in Gaza.

“Negotiations were going well on Thursday, and negotiators hoped that an agreement could be reached over the weekend – the sources of the ongoing talks in Doha still report – but the differences that emerged on Friday morning led to the stalemate”. Among the 239 hostages are children and elderly people, and citizens with passports from 25 foreign countries, including 54 Thais, 15 Argentines, 12 Americans, 12 Germans, six French and six Russians. Negotiations so far have led to the release of 4 hostages.