vor the Knesset in Jerusalem they cry and sing: “As long as there is still a Jewish soul in the heart… our hope is not lost.” Behind them are the faces of the dead, in front of them candles and in between a few signs that are surprising for you Funeral service: “Away with Netanyahu!” And: “Stop the war!” But if Maoz Inon and his people organize a memorial service, then it cannot be apolitical. The dead were also political. And the living don't even think about letting it go.

Maoz Inon holds the picture of his parents in his hands: arm in arm, they smile into the camera, both with the same short gray haircut and the same open look. On the evening of October 6th they were all still sitting together, and the next morning at half past seven the parents sent one last WhatsApp message from their bunker. “Five minutes later I couldn’t reach her anymore,” says Inon. On October 7, Yakovi and Bilha Inon burned to death in their beloved home overlooking the desert. They were among Hamas' first fatalities.

There have always been rockets in Netiv HaAsara, no place is closer to Gaza. “But we can’t live in fear,” his father always said. The grandparents had once come from Eastern Europe as pioneers and founded the kibbutzim in the desert, firmly believing in a better world. Her children and grandchildren continued to live this dream, despite all the setbacks. Like so many who lived there, they dedicated their entire lives to reconciliation with the Palestinians.



Vivian Silver, for example, the peace activist and women's rights activist, who campaigned tirelessly for better living conditions in Gaza, for fair wages, and for an end to the Israeli occupation. Or the journalist Oded Lifshitz, who drove cancer patients from the Gaza Strip to Israeli hospitals and provided them with medication. Or the politician Ofir Libstein, whose election poster is still hanging in Kfar Azza. He smiles into the camera, filled with his vision of peace through economic cooperation. That's what he fought for, for a joint industrial project for Palestinians and Israelis on the border, that's what he wanted to be elected for – but the election never happened. On October 7, Hamas terrorists murdered him in his bed. Vivian Silver is also dead. And Oded Lifshitz has been missing for more than two months.







“It could have been much worse”

Hamas murdered those who reached out to them. And with them, one might think, also hope. “But it’s not like that,” says Maoz Inon. And then he tells an amazing story. It goes like this: There was once a rabbi somewhere in Eastern Europe. During a pogrom at the end of the 19th century, the murderers lynched all ten of his children. On Friday evening, the survivors gathered, prayed and cried. And the Rabbi said, “You know, it could have been much worse.” Then the people looked at him blankly and asked, “How could it be worse? You lost all your children!” And the Rabbi said, “We could have been the murderers.”