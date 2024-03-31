Israel, Parliament bans the al-Jazeera channel from broadcasting in the country

The Knesset (Israeli parliament) has passed a law temporarily banning the rebroadcasting in Israel of any foreign media that “harms state security”, a law that aims to limit the information on the war in Gaza by the Qatari broadcaster Al Jazeera from today. “The 'Al Jazeera Law', which prevents a foreign broadcaster from harming state security, was approved in the second and third readings with a majority of 71 votes in favor and 10 against,” the Knesset reported via X. “The terrorist channel Al Jazeera will not broadcast more from Israel. I intend to take immediate action in accordance with the new law to stop the channel's activity,” added Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the same social network.

“Al Jazeera damaged Israel's security, actively participated in the October 7 massacre”, the bloody attack against Israel, “and incited against our soldiers. It's time to remove the shofar (the horn with which, according to tradition Jewish, the community is warned) of Hamas in our country”, added Netanyahu.

The law was passed on first reading in the Knesset plenary in February and has now passed second and third readings after months of debate with the security cabinet. The law gives the Minister of Communications the power to order “content providers”, for a renewable period of 45 days, to stop retransmitting them from the country; in addition to the closure of their offices, the confiscation of equipment and the blocking of the website server. As specified in the bill, the order to close a foreign news outlet must be subject to judicial review by a district court, which must decide within 72 hours whether to modify or shorten the period of the order. Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi agrees with Netanyahu and assures that “there will be no freedom of expression for Hamas spokesmen in Israel” and that “Al Jazeera will close in the next few days”.

Damascus, building adjacent to the Iranian embassy in Syria hit

New attack on Damascus. The one who was hit was a building that “belongs to the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran and had a flag”. The Iranian network Snn (Students News Network) reported it on X. According to the al Arabya television network, the attack – attributed to Israel and which hit the consulate and the ambassador's residence – caused at least six deaths. The Iranian ambassador was reportedly unharmed.

International media, including the Saudi channel al Hadth, reported that in the raid on Damascus, among others, a senior commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, Mohammad Reza Zahedi, a leading exponent of the Quds Forces in Syria and Lebanon, was killed. The Israeli media also reported it.

The Iranian ambassador to Syria, Hossein Akbari has assured that Tehran will respond “harshly” to Israel for the attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus which caused at least eight deaths, including a general of the Revolutionary Guards. “The Zionist regime (Israel) is acting against international law, so it will receive a harsh response from us,” Akbari told Iranian state television, reporting from Damascus. The diplomat witnessed the attack on the consulate from the window of the Iranian embassy, ​​which he said was carried out by F-35 fighter jets.

Israel: “Some progress in negotiations in Cairo”

There has been “some progress” in ongoing indirect negotiations in Cairo between the parties on the release of the hostages. An Israeli source said this to the Times of Israel, adding that the talks “will intensify considerably in the coming days. Cairo – according to the site – is taking on an increasingly greater role given the growing Israeli dissatisfaction with Qatar's mediating effectiveness and real will” to put pressure on Hamas. The same source underlined that the negotiations will reflect on the announced operation in Rafah, in southern Israel. “The two issues – he said – are closely connected”.

The families of the hostages: “The negotiators must not return without the agreement”

The Israeli negotiating team will not return from the negotiations “without a deal”. This is supported by the Hostages' Families Forum, which made an appeal to Netanyahu underlining that it “is with him”. “Mr Prime Minister – we read in the document – we families of the hostages speak on behalf of all Israeli citizens and the Jewish people, who understand that the ransom of prisoners is sacred. We ask you: instruct the negotiating team not to return without an agreement Grant the murdered hostages the honor of a dignified burial on Israeli soil. We are with you!”

Netanyahu will be released from hospital on Tuesday

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “on the advice of doctors” will be discharged on Tuesday at noon (11am in Italy) from the hospital where he underwent hernia surgery. This was announced by the Prime Minister's office, according to which “Netanyahu feels very well and continues to carry out his daily routine from the hospital, including consultations and conversations”.