Israel | Soldiers shot a drug smuggler near the Egyptian border

According to the army’s press release, suspected smugglers had been spotted at two different points on Israel’s border with Egypt. The release says that the soldiers sent to the scene had opened fire, but no further information is provided about the course of the situation.

Recently, drug smuggling attempts have been uncovered on the border between Israel and Egypt almost every week.