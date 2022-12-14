Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Israel | Soldiers shot a drug smuggler near the Egyptian border

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 14, 2022
in World Europe
0

The Israeli army’s press release says that the soldiers sent to the border had opened fire, but no further information is provided about the course of the situation.

of Israel according to the army, its soldiers shot dead a person who tried to smuggle drugs into Israel from Egypt in the border area on Wednesday. This is reported by the Reuters news agency.

According to the army’s press release, suspected smugglers had been spotted at two different points on Israel’s border with Egypt. The release says that the soldiers sent to the scene had opened fire, but no further information is provided about the course of the situation.

Recently, drug smuggling attempts have been uncovered on the border between Israel and Egypt almost every week.

