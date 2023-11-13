Israeli soldiers enter the parliament in Gaza City with flags. The Defense Forces (IDF) operation continues and the government announces that Hamas has lost control of Gaza, with militiamen fleeing towards the south of the Strip.

Soldiers take the Parliament in Gaza City

A photo circulated on social media shows the soldiers of the Golani brigade, with three Israeli flags, inside the parliament in Gaza City, after taking possession of the building. Only Hamas representatives have sat in parliament since the group took power in 2007.

Against Hamas “it will be war all the way, because if we don’t finish them they will come back”, reiterates meanwhile the Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu, who speaks to the soldiers of an Army battalion, clarifying that what is underway with the terrorist group “is a war all the way in the end,” not another round of fighting. Then, praising the soldiers for their response to the October 7 massacre, he states: “What you did here, you decided the direction of the battle, was an unusual achievement, truly enormous. To transform the battle from the worst possible situation means a lot.” .

“Hamas has lost control and is fleeing”

Hamas “has lost control of Gaza” and its militiamen are heading towards the south of the enclave according to the Israeli Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, quoted by the Haaretz website. “Hamas does not have the power to stop the IDF,” says Gallant. The terrorists are fleeing south, while civilians are looting Hamas bases. They have no faith in the government.”

The Israeli chief of staff, Herzi Halevi, meanwhile promises to strengthen security in northern Israel, under the fire of rockets fired by the Lebanese Hezbollah. “We are vigorously preparing for an action plan for the north. Our mission is to bring security. The security situation will not remain such that residents of the north do not feel safe enough to return to their homes,” Halevi said , quoted by Israeli media.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), he says, have approved specific action plans and instructed the Northern Command to maintain a high level of readiness. Several Israeli communities near the border with Lebanon were temporarily evacuated for security reasons after the Shiite militia Hezbollah and Palestinian groups began shelling the area coinciding with the outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.