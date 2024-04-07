An one of the first days after October 7th, I was sitting on my balcony in Jaffa when a journalist friend of mine from Germany called. She says she wouldn't want to write about this starkly polarized conflict. I laugh, running my hand over the iron railing in front of me. I can't imagine anything more exciting than balancing on the thin line between the two poles, I say. I'm confident, still.

On October 7th, several abysses opened up. How could I have believed that this wouldn't put me in danger too? I have been living as a freelance correspondent in Tel Aviv, in the Jaffa district, for four years, reporting on Israel's domestic politics and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Before that, I traveled to the Middle East repeatedly for years. I wanted to understand this conflict in detail and thought that only then could I explain it. In the months after October 7th, I will wonder how I could have been so naive.