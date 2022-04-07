Home page politics

Of: Momir Takac

Emergency services are looking for the perpetrator after a suspected terrorist attack in the center of Tel Aviv. © Ilia Yefimovich / picture alliance

Pedestrians have been shot at in central Tel Aviv. There are reports of dead and injured. The suspected assassin is on the run.

Gunshots in central Tel Aviv: At least two people have been killed in the alleged attack.

Number of injured increases: More wounded reported in Israel.

This news ticker about the shooting in Tel Aviv is constantly updated.

Update from April 7, 10:25 p.m.: After the alleged attack in the heart of Tel Aviv that killed at least two people, the number of injured is increasing. At least ten people are now considered wounded, one person is in mortal danger, paramedics reported.

According to head Ronni Gamzu, four seriously injured people underwent emergency surgery in the nearby Ichilov Hospital. “They have gunshot wounds in the chest, abdomen, head and face,” he told reporters.

The perpetrator is still on the run. Israeli television reported it was believed to be a Palestinian from the occupied West Bank. The suspect was dressed in black and carried a blue backpack on his back.

Hundreds of security forces were looking for him. According to media reports, the security forces combed the surrounding buildings. The television reported that public transport throughout the city center had been completely stopped.

Shots in Tel Aviv: At least two people die in the alleged attack

First report from April 7th

Tel Aviv – The next attack could have taken place in Israel. Shots were fired in the center of the Mediterranean city of Tel Aviv on Thursday evening. An assassin shot at patrons of a pub on busy Dizengoff Street, police said.

At least two people were apparently killed and several others injured, paramedics reported. Security forces were looking for the perpetrator. The police called on residents not to leave their homes. The rescue service Zaka reported that security forces exchanged gunfire with the assassin.

Shots in Tel Aviv: Two people dead – several injured

Sirens could be heard again and again in the city center, and a police helicopter circled the area. According to the news site ynet Shots are said to have been fired at several points at the same time. This has not yet been confirmed.

Eleven people have been killed in a series of attacks in Israel over the past two weeks. At the end of March, five people were killed in an attack in Tel Aviv. In two of the three attacks, the attackers were Israeli Arabs with ties to IS. In the most recent attack a week ago, the assassin was a Palestinian.

The attack comes at a time of political turbulence. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett lost his wafer-thin majority in the Knesset after the resignation of a member of his Yamina party.