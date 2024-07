Houthi protest in Sanaa, capital of Yemen. | Photo: EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

A missile fired from Yemen towards Israel was intercepted by the Israeli army on Sunday morning (21). According to the Israeli government, the Arrow 3 missile defense system shot down the projectile before it crossed Israeli territory. Air raid sirens sounded in Eilat, southern Israel, causing residents to take shelter.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels have claimed responsibility for launching missiles at southern Israel after the Jewish state bombed the Red Sea port of Hodeidah on Saturday (20). The Israeli strike was in response to a rebel-launched drone that managed to bypass the air defense systems and exploded over Tel Aviv, killing an Israeli civilian.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a statement that the Iran-backed movement launched a barrage of missiles against “important targets” in Eilat, as well as a cargo ship that was transiting the Red Sea toward Malaysia. Sarea said the group would continue its attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea region despite Israel’s counterattacks.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces [como os houthis se definem] confirm that the response to the Israeli aggression against our country will inevitably come and will be enormous and grandiose,” Sarea threatened. Since November last year, the Houthis have been attacking Israel and commercial ships “in solidarity” with the militias in Gaza.