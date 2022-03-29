The number of people killed in a shooting in the city of Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv rises to five in at least two different locations. A person is seriously injured. Local media reports. According to the first reconstruction, two gunmen opened fire in Ramat Gan where they killed four people. Then they moved to a second location in the same city where they killed two other people and then to a third location in Bnei Brak. One of the gunmen has been neutralized while the other is in police custody.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennet has called an extraordinary security meeting on the current situation in the country for 10pm (local time). The meeting will be attended by the Chief of Police, the Minister of Public Security, the Chief of Staff of the Army and the director of the Shin Bet.

Messages of jubilation were published in Gaza by Hamas and Islamic Jihad after learning of the attack on Bnei Brak (Tel Aviv) in which at least five Israelis were killed. “The armed struggle continues, blessed be the hands of the heroes,” said on twitter Mushir al-Masri, a spokesman for Hamas. Ahmed al-Mudallal (Islamic Jihad) noted that today’s attack follows those of Beersheva and Hadera this week. “This shows that the resistance is in a new phase. It is a single campaign that involves all Palestinians: in Gaza, in the West Bank, in Jerusalem and in the lands of 1948 ”, that is, Israel.