Without reducing the pressure on Gaza, where artillery fire was heard frequently throughout the afternoon on Thursday towards the interior of the Strip, Israel is stepping on the accelerator in an attempt to keep Hezbollah at bay on the border with Lebanon in the north. The government announced through the Minister of Defense, Yoav Gallant, that it will maintain military pressure on the neighboring country, despite the fact that this entails “great risks” as well as “significant opportunities,” he added. Meanwhile, the army bombed positions of the Shiite group on the border and fighter planes broke the sound barrier over Beirut, the Lebanese capital. At the end of the day, Israel assured that its fighter planes had hit a hundred rocket launchers that the militia planned to use immediately to attack it.

The Lebanese militia, led by its leader Hassan Nasrallah, has vowed to avenge the attack that, between Tuesday and Wednesday, caused the explosion of thousands of electronic devices used by its agents to communicate, and blames the foreign secret service of the Jewish state, the Mossad, for it. The result is more than 30 dead, half of them members of the militia, and more than 3,000 wounded. Only a few hours after the intervention of the leader of the Shiite militia, on Thursday afternoon, the Israeli army bombed southern Lebanon, detailing that there were targets linked to Hezbollah, reported the Reuters agency. “The Israel Defense Forces are operating to bring security to northern Israel in order to allow the return of residents to their homes, as well as to achieve all the objectives of the war,” said the Armed Forces in a statement.

Israeli soldiers evacuate wounded after a rocket fired from Lebanon exploded on Thursday. Ayal Margolin (REUTERS)

Amidst this growing tension on both sides of the border, Gallant already said on Wednesday that they are reinforcing their capabilities in that area. “This is a new phase of the war, it has significant opportunities, but also great risks. Hezbollah feels persecuted and the sequence of our military operations will continue,” said Minister Gallant during a meeting with senior army commanders and defense officials. Without offering details, Gallant implies that by opportunities he refers to the fact that Israel has seriously damaged Hezbollah’s internal communications and its ability to give orders; in addition to having spread panic among its members, which could be an obstacle for a weakened organization in the face of a possible high-intensity war. In addition to the twenty dead, among the wounded there are hundreds of troops who, at least at the moment, are out of combat. It is assumed that a considerable number of these would be important in the event of an increase in hostilities.

On the other hand, as regards the risks posed by the current situation, it is necessary to remember that the Lebanese group, directly supported by Iran since its birth four decades ago, has more than 100,000 militiamen and an arsenal of thousands of missiles and drones. It is also assumed that Israel, its military and its 10 million inhabitants are not, after more than 11 months living in the shadow of war, in the best position to deal with the significant personal and material damage that a head-on clash with Hezbollah would undoubtedly cause.

A cloud of smoke rises over Tyre in southern Lebanon following an Israeli airstrike on Thursday. Anadolu/Getty Images

The recent blow to the Lebanese party-militia is seen by several Israeli analysts not as the end of a process, but as the spark that could set off the powder keg with a major military operation against the Shiite network that could include the occupation of part of Lebanon. In any case, the final decision must come to the army from the Executive. The motorcade in which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is traveling has been seen at the headquarters of the Mossad, but the president’s office has not even responded to whether he visited these facilities, according to the public media Kan. Meanwhile, the dividing line between both States continues to be the scene of fighting and the exchange of attacks from both sides on the border mountains.

Israel has announced the death of two of its soldiers in the area, while a missile and a drone launched from Lebanon have caused a dozen injuries. Meanwhile, the Israeli army claims that on Monday it killed two Hezbollah “terrorists” who were bombed while they were placing explosive devices near the border.

Continuing its rhetoric, Israel claims that “the terrorist organization Hezbollah has turned southern Lebanon into a combat zone” and continues to use “civilian homes, tunneling beneath them and using civilians as human shields,” according to an army statement, which insists that the goal is to secure the return of the approximately 60,000 Israelis displaced by the war in northern Israel. “Our goal is for the residents of the north to return to their homes safely,” Gallant said. “As time goes on, Hezbollah will pay an increasing price,” he added.

The minister, however, does not want to forget Gaza, which, despite everything, remains the main theatre of a war that will be one year old on October 7 and in which more than 41,000 Palestinians have already died. “At the same time, we will continue and carry out the effort to return the hostages and dismantle the terrorist organisation Hamas,” he continued, referring to the hundreds of hostages, dozens of whom have already died, who remain captive in the Strip.

Various cities in Israel continue to be the scene of daily demonstrations in which thousands of citizens pressure the authorities – with particular emphasis on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu – to prioritise liberation over fighting. Less than three weeks ago, the occupation troops returned from Gaza with the bodies of six of them, who were allegedly killed by their captors in a tunnel as enemy soldiers approached.

The hostages are part of the ceasefire negotiations that the parties have been trying to reach for months. Israel has announced that there is a new proposal for a pact on the table that its leaders have handed over to the US authorities. It would allow for the return of all the hostages in one go, end military operations in the Palestinian enclave, release Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails and, in turn, force Hamas’s top leader, Yahia Sinwar, and other leaders of the group who want to follow in his footsteps into exile, according to the public media Kan.

