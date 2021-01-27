The Ministry of the Interior of Israel announced this Wednesday that, starting Thursday and for at least four days, its land border crossings with Egypt and Jordan will remain closed, after the closure this week of its international airport in an attempt to prevent the entry of new strains of coronavirus.

“Land border crossings will be closed to Israelis and foreigners until January 31, 2021, following the government’s decision to close Ben Gurion Airport for inbound and outbound flights and in order to complete joint efforts to prevent the spread of the virus, “explained a statement from the Interior, which attributed the decision to the minister, Arie Deri.

The new measure will take effect at six in the morning on Thursday and will, in principle, extend until next Sunday.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that the quarantine could be extended. Photo: AFP

In addition, the Allenby Bridge crossing, which connects the occupied West Bank with Jordan and is used mainly by the Palestinian population, will also close on Thursday, indefinitely and with the exception of cases that must be crossed for humanitarian reasons, based on an agreement between the Palestinian National Authority, the Jordanian government and COGAT, the Israeli military body that manages the occupation.

They would extend the quarantine

On the other hand, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Wednesday that the closure of the airport, which has been in force since Monday night, and the general lockdown, in force since the end of December, are likely to be extended beyond the deadline. currently set for next Sunday, something that is expected to be defined Thursday at a cabinet meeting.

“We are protecting ourselves from mutations. The British variant is advancing violently around the world and also in Israel, although we have managed to stop it,” said Netanyahu, who was concerned about the still high numbers of infections.

A vaccination center in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

“We must further reduce it and ensure that new unknown mutations do not enter the country,” the prime minister added.

The country detected 7,737 new infections on Wednesday, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases to more than 617,000, 76,700 of them still active.

Meanwhile, about three million people have already received the first dose of the vaccine from Pfizer and about a million and a half also received the second, which places the country, of about 9 million inhabitants, as the world leader in percentage of inoculated population.

Source: EFE

CB