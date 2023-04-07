The Israeli Army attacked targets in the Gaza Strip in response to the launch of projectiles towards its territory earlierin a new day of tension that included the firing of more than 30 rockets from Lebanon towards Israel.

An Israeli military spokesman confirmed that its troops had attacked targets in Gaza, while no retaliatory attack on Lebanese territory has been announced so far.

According to the Army, both the projectiles launched from the Strip and those fired from Lebanon were the responsibility of Palestinian groups.in the context of an upsurge in violence triggered by clashes on Wednesday between Israeli policemen and Muslim faithful in the Esplanade of the Mosques in occupied east Jerusalem.

Sources from the Foreign Ministry of that country reported that at least 34 rockets were launched from Lebanon, which is the largest attack since the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah.

The Israeli army says it has targeted weapons manufacturing sites belonging to Hamas in the northern and central Gaza Strip.

The position of Lebanon

Lebanon absolutely rejects any military escalation emanating from its territory

The Lebanese Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, announced his opposition to the use of the territory of the Mediterranean country to carry out operations against “stability”, after a series of rockets were launched this afternoon from southern Lebanon towards Israel.

“Lebanon absolutely rejects any military escalation emanating from its territory and the use of Lebanese territory to carry out operations that unbalance the existing stability”he said during a meeting in Beirut with Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto.

According to a statement from the presidency of the Lebanese Council of Ministers, Mikati condemned the launch this afternoon and He assured that “all the active forces in the south” of the country have also communicated to the Government their opposition to the attack, as well as to “any escalation”.

The leader did not specify which actors he was referring to with “all the forces” present in the southern region of Lebanon, which is controlled by the Shiite group Hezbollah, so his words seem to imply that the political and armed movement would also be against the happened.

EFE