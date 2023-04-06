Friday, April 7, 2023
Israel shells southern Lebanon in retaliation for rocket fire

April 6, 2023
Israel shells southern Lebanon in retaliation for rocket fire


Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv, Capital of Israel.

Tel Aviv, Capital of Israel.

It was against two towns after “several rockets” were fired at Israel.

Israel bombarded southern Lebanon on Thursday after intercepting rockets launched from this area, the National Information Agency announced, without reporting the casualties.

According to the agency, Israeli artillery fired “several shells from their border positions” at two towns in neighboring southern Lebanon after “several Katyusha-type rockets” were fired at Israel.

AFP

