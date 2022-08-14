Israel | Seven were wounded in a shooting in Jerusalem

According to the national emergency service, it was a terrorist attack.

of Israel authorities said early Sunday that seven people had been injured in an overnight bus shooting in Jerusalem’s Old City. Two of the injured are in critical condition.

This is reported by the news agency AFP.

The police have cordoned off the scene and are looking for the suspect.

Israel’s national emergency service Magen David Adom (MDA) described the incident as a terrorist attack.

According to the bus driver, the bus was full of passengers when the shooting started.

Last in the armed clashes that broke out in the Palestinian territories of Gaza on Friday of the week dozens died and hundreds were injured, local health officials said Sunday evening. Israel blamed the Palestinian Islamic Jihad extremist organization for the civilian casualties, and the country’s army said it eliminated the extremist organization’s top leadership last weekend.