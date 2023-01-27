Seven people were killed this Friday in a shooting at an East Jerusalem synagogue during Shabbat prayers, the Magen David Adom (MDA, Israel’s equivalent of the Red Cross) reported. The police indicated for their part that the author of the shots was “neutralized”.

The attack took place in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood of the eastern sector of Jerusalem, annexed by Israel after the War of Six

Before the recent two new fatalities were reported, for a total of seven deaths, the emergency body had reported three injuries.

“Three victims -were- taken to Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital, including a 70-year-old in critical condition, a 20-year-old in serious condition, and a 14-year-old in moderate to severe condition“, indicates a statement from the emergency body, which reports three other people injured.

“The terrorist who fired was neutralized at the scene,” the Israeli Police reported. The incident occurred in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood of East Jerusalem, where a large police force has been deployed, the same source added.

After the attack, the Islamist Hamas movement, which rules the Gaza Strip de facto, celebrated the attack through the loudspeakers of the mosques, but without taking credit for it.

Too shots were heard in the air in the coastal enclave as numerous motorists honked their horns shouting “God is great.”

So far the identity of the perpetrator of the shooting that so far leaves seven fatalities is unknown Photo: EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

We condemn in the strongest terms this apparent terrorist attack

The Israeli police described the attack as “terrorist”, a term that is usually used in Israel for any attack committed by Palestinians for nationalist reasons, although the identity of the attacker has not yet been revealed.

The event occurs a week before the visit to Israel by the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

“It’s absolutely horrendous,” he told reporters. State Department spokeswoman Vedan Batel.

“We condemn in the strongest terms this apparent terrorist attack. Our commitment to Israel’s security is strong and we are in direct contact with our Israeli partners,” he added.

This incident occurs amid an escalation of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

This Friday Israel bombarded the Gaza Strip in retaliation for the launch of several rockets from the coastal enclave, a day after ten Palestinians were killed in the occupied West Bank at the hands of Israeli forces, nine of them during a military raid on the refugee camp. from Jenin.

