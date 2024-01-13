In response to a question about the fate of hundreds of thousands displaced from northern Gaza, Israeli Defense Forces Chief of Staff Herzi Halevy told reporters: “When we know that there is no danger to the population, we will be able to consider returning them.”

He added that the Israelis are fighting in Gaza “for their right to live in safety, and they will never forget the Hamas attack” last October 7, which sparked the war in the besieged Palestinian Strip.

He continued: “We do not forget and we will not forget, and we will continue to remind even those who try to deny it. We are fighting for our right to live here in safety.”

The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (Kan) revealed a few days ago that the Israeli army began discussing whether to allow residents of the northern Gaza Strip to return to their areas.

The source said that officials in the Israeli army and the General Security Service (Shin Bet) are discussing the possibility of allowing residents to return from the south of the Gaza Strip to its north, after the end of the period of fierce fighting in the north.

The proposal includes the return of residents to the north to live in shelter tents, after their homes were almost completely destroyed.

At the beginning of the war, Israel demanded that the residents of northern Gaza evacuate their homes and head to the south, and it also recently demanded that the residents of the south also flee, with the aim of expanding its ground operations.

Israel continues to bomb Gaza as its bloody war in the Palestinian Strip approaches its 100th day.