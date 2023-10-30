The Israeli army sends additional forces into the Gaza Strip

Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari announced the introduction of additional forces into the Gaza Strip. According to him, the scale of the ground operation continues to increase, reports TASS.

“IDF forces continue to expand their ground operations into the Gaza Strip,” he said.

Hagari clarified that additional infantry, armored, and engineering units were sent to the Gaza Strip. He added that the Israeli military continues to coordinate actions on the ground, in the air and at sea.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the Jewish state was not considering establishing a ceasefire in Gaza. According to him, calls for a truce sound like calls to surrender to Hamas.