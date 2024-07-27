Axios: Israel Sends US Proposal for Gaza Ceasefire Deal

Israeli authorities have sent the United States a new proposal for a ceasefire deal in the Gaza Strip, an Israeli official told the portal Axios.

The new document contains provisions for the creation of an international mechanism to monitor and prevent the transfer of militants and weapons from the south of the Gaza Strip to the north. The document also contains information on the movement of Israeli soldiers within the framework of the agreement.

The agreement provides for the possibility of the Israeli army maintaining its deployment sites on the border of the Gaza Strip and Egypt. The agreement will be discussed in Rome with the participation of CIA Director William Burns, Mossad chief David Barnea, Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani.

Earlier, the Israeli authorities put forward a new condition for negotiations with the Palestinian movement Hamas. According to it, civilians of the enclave, crossing from the south of the Gaza Strip to the north, will have to undergo inspection.