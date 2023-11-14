The country’s Defense Forces say the measure is part of efforts to “minimize harm to civilians”

The Israel Defense Forces said this Tuesday (14.Nov.2023) that they are sending incubators from the country’s hospitals to health centers in the Gaza Strip. According to the military, the measure is part of efforts to “minimize harm to civilians” of the conflict with Hamas.

“We are doing everything we can to minimize harm to civilians, assist with evacuation, and facilitate the transfer of medical supplies and food. Our war is not with the people of Gaza”, wrote the Army in the X (formerly Twitter).

The WHO humanitarian agency stated on Friday (10.nov) that half of the 36 hospitals in the Gaza Strip and 2/3 of the primary health centers are no longer functioning. The director general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Ghebreyesus, he said that the agency contacted health professionals at the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip, Al-Shifa, and stated that the place “It no longer functions as a hospital” given away “the constant shootings and bombings in the area that worsened the already critical circumstances”.

On Sunday (Nov 12), the International Committee of the Red Cross said that hospitals in the region can become morgues due to the power cut caused by Israeli forces. The organization called on the Israeli government to stop this blockade, as well as the water blockade, so as not to worsen the humanitarian crisis in the region and allow the restoration of medical treatments for babies and the elderly.

“As Gaza loses power, hospitals lose power, putting newborns in incubators and elderly patients receiving oxygen at risk. Kidney dialysis is stopped and x-rays cannot be taken. Without electricity, hospitals risk turning into morgues“, he said.

Read more: