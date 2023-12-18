Israel announced this Sunday (17) that it allowed 79 trucks with humanitarian aid to enter the Gaza Strip through its Kerem Shalom crossing, fulfilling a promise made on Friday (15) to the United States to alleviate the serious crisis in the enclave. Palestinian caused by war.

In total, “79 trucks (with humanitarian aid) were inspected and transferred to Gaza through Kerem Shalom”, Cogat, the Israeli military body that controls the country's civil affairs, reported on the social network X (formerly Twitter). In addition to these, another 122 trucks inspected at the Nitzana crossing were transferred to the Gaza Strip via Rafah, the border between Egypt and the enclave, totaling 201 trucks sent this Sunday, the note added.

Cogat reported that UN aid trucks would be transferred directly to Gaza through Kerem Shalom “to fulfill the agreement with the United States” to increase the daily volume of humanitarian aid.

A source in the enclave confirmed to EFE Agency that trucks from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) were in fact transferring aid across the Israeli crossing.

However, a Red Crescent source who accompanied the convoy of trucks from Egypt said that the vehicles did not enter the Gaza Strip through Kerem Shalom, but were unloaded at the border point and that, later, “the international workers, together with the Palestinians, they collected aid.”

“Humanitarian aid trucks were ordered to leave supplies at the Kerem Shalom border post, but not to take aid to the Strip,” so the trucks returned empty to Egyptian territory, he explained.

On Friday (15), the Israeli government temporarily authorized the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza via Kerem Shalom to ease congestion at the only authorized crossing, Rafah. The announcement was made following a visit to Israel by US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

Kerem Shalom, in southern Israel, close to Egypt, has been functioning since last week as a checkpoint for aid trucks heading to the Strip, but after screening the vehicles were sent to Rafah. In total, 470 trucks went through this process last week, according to Cogat.

Israel committed to the United States – its main ally and the country that supported it in the war against the terrorist group Hamas – to transfer 200 trucks of food and humanitarian aid per day, but Rafah has the capacity for only 100. “One hundred trucks of aid per day are not enough for our people. We want 500 trucks per day,” Khalil al-Hayya, a senior Hamas political leader, told the broadcaster Al Jazeera on Sunday. (With EFE Agency)