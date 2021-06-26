The Israeli government sent a delegation of rescuers to Miami to help search for survivors in the rubble of the collapsed Champlain Towers building in Surfside.

The delegation, headed by the Commander of the National Rescue Unit at the Home Front Command, Colonel Golan Vach, is made up of approximately 10 Home Front Command Reserve Officers.

The group is made up of the best engineering experts and rescuers, a field where Israel has great experience.

The joint delegation of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, departing from Ben Gurion Airport. (Courtesy Israel Foreign Ministry)

According to the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs, “the mission of the delegation is assist in life-saving efforts by mapping the site of destruction, helping the Jewish community to identify victims and survivors, and supporting local rescue forces in general ”.

The staff of the Consulate General of Israel in Miami and the Consul General, Maor Elbaz-Starinsky, maintained a permanent presence in the disaster area, as the neighborhood has an important Jewish community.

“The State of Israel has no greater friend than the United States of America, and the United States has no greater friend than Israel. In difficult times like these, we stand by our American friends and the Florida Jewish community, ”said Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

The search for possible survivors of the collapse entered a crucial phase this Saturday, when three days of a tragedy with so far only four confirmed dead and 159 missing persons.



Rescue work is in the most difficult stage. (AFP)

As reported today, a fire detected inside the mountain of concrete rubble is hampering the search for survivors.

“The fire does not stop, it is located far down the back of the building, It is very difficult to continue in some parts because of the smoke, “Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava explained at a press conference.

Extinguishing the fire is done with infrared equipment, foam and water, and a trench has been created in the middle of the rubble mountain to isolate the smoke and fire, he explained.

In total, 55 of the 136 apartments in the Champlain Towers building collapsed due to unknown causes.

