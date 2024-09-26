Ramallah (Al-Ittihad)

Yesterday, the Israeli authorities announced the seizure of an area of ​​8 dunums of land in the village of Fasayel in Jericho and the Jordan Valley, according to a military order, according to what the Palestinian News Agency “Wafa” announced.

The Wall and Settlement Resistance Commission said in a statement, “The Israeli authorities announced their seizure of 8 dunums of land from the village of Fasayel, according to a military order, for security purposes.”

She pointed out that “the order aims to add space to a new security road linking the Tomer settlement, south of Fasayil, to Street No. 90.”

She stressed that “this military order is the eighth during the month of September, in a significant escalation of land expropriation operations under the pretext of military and security purposes in the recent period.”

Recently, settlers intensified their attacks on the village in conjunction with the increase in the pace of bulldozing and control of lands by force of arms, while the settlement movement in the West Bank witnessed a noticeable increase.

According to Israeli estimates, more than 720,000 settlers reside in settlements in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

Yesterday, settlers stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Jerusalem, under the protection of Israeli forces.

The Endowments Department in Jerusalem reported that “dozens of settlers stormed Al-Aqsa in groups amid a massive deployment of Israeli forces at the entrances to the Old City of Jerusalem.”

In a related context, Israeli bulldozers demolished a house and agricultural facilities in the northern Jordan Valley.