Israel seeks to involve external organizations in investigating the targeting of international aid workers

Tel Aviv (agencies)

Yesterday, the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation announced that security officials in Israel are inclined to involve external organizations in conducting investigations into the bombing of seven aid workers’ vehicles in Deir al-Balah in the Gaza Strip, after the results of the investigation were published by the examination mechanism of the General Staff. The Commission added: “The security establishment tends to allow the involvement of independent external parties by independent international organizations to investigate the incident of bombing the vehicles of seven relief workers from the World Central Kitchen organization in Deir al-Balah with a drone.”

In the past, Israel objected to allowing international organizations to participate in examining and investigating security incidents, but the broadcasting organization reported that “the situation has now changed due to the damage to relief agencies’ confidence in the Israeli army.” However, the Commission indicated that the Military Prosecution has not yet decided whether it will open a criminal investigation against those involved in the attack.