Washington (Agencies)

Israel is seeking to amend a plan to reach a truce in Gaza, complicating efforts to reach an agreement to end the nine-month-old fighting, a Western official, a Palestinian source and two Egyptian sources said.

The four sources said Israel was saying that displaced Palestinians would have to be screened upon their return to the north when the ceasefire began, backing away from a consensus that would allow civilians who fled to the south to return home freely.

The Western official said that Israeli negotiators want a screening mechanism for residents returning to northern Gaza, as they fear that these residents will support Hamas fighters who are still entrenched there.

The Palestinian source and the two Egyptian sources said that Hamas rejected the new demand, but an Israeli official said that Hamas had not yet seen the new proposals that are expected to be announced in the coming hours.

The two Egyptian sources pointed out that there is another point of contention related to Israel’s demand to maintain control over the Gaza border with Egypt, which Cairo rejects as being outside the framework of any agreement acceptable to both sides.

The news of the new points of contention comes as US President Joe Biden, during his talks in Washington yesterday with Netanyahu, called for a final ceasefire agreement.

“We are closer now than we have ever been,” said White House national security spokesman John Kirby, but noted gaps.

Yesterday, US Vice President Kamala Harris showed signs of a major change in US policy towards the war in Gaza, as she confirmed that she “will not remain silent” regarding the suffering of civilians in the Strip, stressing the need to conclude a ceasefire agreement without delay.

The Western official said that the past few days have witnessed efforts to resolve the issue, either through an Israeli withdrawal or reaching an understanding on how to manage it, without going into details.