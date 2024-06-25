Israel, Gallant: “We are looking for agreement but we are ready for anything in Lebanon”

“We are working hard to reach an agreement but we must also be ready for every possible scenario.” The Israeli Defense Minister said so Yoav Gallant in the conversation in Washington with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin regarding the risk of a new conflict between Israel and Hezbollah and the consequences for the entire Middle East.

Austin: “A war between Israel and Hezbollah would be disastrous”

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned of the “disastrous consequences” of a new conflict Israel And Hezbollah in Lebanon it would have.

“Another war between Israel and Hezbollah could easily become a regional war, with disastrous consequences for the Middle East”, declared the head of the Pentagon upon receiving Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, underlining the urgency of a “diplomatic solution“.

Canada to its citizens: “Leave Lebanon while you can”

The Canada calls on its citizens to leave Lebanon “while they can”, saying that the security situation in the country is becoming increasingly unstable and unpredictable due to the conflict between Israel And Hezbollahsupported by Iran.

“My message to Canadians has been clear since the beginning of the crisis in the Middle East: now is not the time to travel to Lebanon. And for Canadians currently in Lebanon, it is time to leave, while commercial flights remain available,” he said. the Foreign Minister said in a note Melanie Joly.

US to Hezbollah: “We cannot stop an Israeli attack”

The US has warned the Hezbollah of not being able to stop an Israeli attack in Lebanon. They report it both ‘Politic’ is ‘Axios’ according to which the special envoy for the Middle East Amos Hochstein sent – in his last trip to Lebanon – a clear message from the president to the Shiite militiamen, allies of Iran Biden.

The sources cited by the two media then claimed that Washington will help Israel in the event of a reaction from the Israelis Hezbollah. If there are rockets and missiles on Israeli cities, Washington – they said – “could move towards more direct military support”.