Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu | Photo: EFE/EPA/MIRIAM ALSTER

The Israeli embassy at the United Nations (UN) in Geneva, Switzerland, accused this Wednesday (1st) the World Health Organization (WHO) of giving “carte blanche” to Hamas terrorists to use health infrastructure in Gaza as a shield amid the ongoing war in the Middle East.

After days of exchanging accusations between Israel and the WHO, the Israeli mission stated on its official account on X (formerly Twitter) that “hospitals should never be a target, but they should also not be used as a shield [do Hamas]”.

The message accuses the WHO of not condemning or recognizing that Hamas makes “cynical and systematic use of hospitals to hide its infrastructure and weapons.” Israeli diplomacy bases its position on Article 19 of the 1949 Geneva Convention, arguing that it “deprives hospitals used to cause harm to the enemy of protection.”

The UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross have reported that hospitals in Gaza are being targeted in the midst of the war. A UN report mentions the Turkish-Palestinian Friendship Hospital, dedicated to treating cancer patients, as one of the health centers affected by the conflict, which was triggered after the attacks by Palestinian terrorists carried out against the State of Israel on the 7th. of October. (With EFE Agency)