Israel’s Foreign Minister, Eli Cohen, said this Wednesday (22) that the Secretary-General of the United Nations, António Guterres, “can act as a spokesman for Hamas”.

Cohen also accused Guterres of “being known for his bias against Israel.”

According to the head of Israeli diplomacy, “yesterday (Tuesday) he was invited to watch the video of the atrocities that was shown at the UN and he refused to attend.”

Israel is in open conflict with Guterres for claiming that Israel violated international humanitarian law in its offensive against Hamas in Gaza, and has even called for his resignation as UN secretary-general.

On October 24, at a UN Security Council meeting, Guterres again condemned the Hamas attack on Israeli territory on October 7, which killed more than 1,200 people, but stated: “It doesn’t come out of nowhere, but of 56 years of occupation”, words that infuriated Israel.

In that speech, Guterres also said that nothing could justify Hamas’ attacks, but stated that the terrorist group’s aggression could also not justify “the collective punishment of the Palestinians”.

For Cohen, Guterres’ position does not represent that of UN members.

“I am very happy to see that his position does not represent the positions of UN member states and that Israel also receives unprecedented support at the UN,” he said.

At the end of October, the UN General Assembly approved (120 votes in favor, 14 against and 45 abstentions) a resolution calling for an “end to hostilities” in Gaza, which Israel had opposed until yesterday.

Israel, which voted against the resolution, only found support from 13 countries, including its main ally, the United States, some Latin American countries, such as Paraguay and Guatemala, and others in the Pacific.