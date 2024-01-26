Gilad Erdan, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations (UN), accused this Friday (26) the entire organization of having “become one of the weapons in the modern Nazis' arsenal against us [se referindo a Israel]”.

With a huge yellow star on his lapel – like the one imposed on Jews in Germany during the Nazi regime – Erdan was the main speaker at the ceremony in which the UN commemorates International Holocaust Day, and took advantage of his speech to criticize the United Nations and all their agencies in a very angry tone.

From the rostrum of the General Assembly, Erdan compared the Holocaust with the attack that Hamas carried out on October 7 last year against Israel, and highlighted the genocidal nature of the Palestinian terrorist act against the Jewish people, but reserved his biggest attacks against Israel itself. UN.

“To date,” Erdan said, “no UN institution has condemned the attacks.”

He also referred to the International Court of Justice (ICJ), in The Hague, which this Friday ordered Israel to avoid a “genocide in Gaza”.

“Even the International Court of Justice, justice for God's sake, did not feel morally obliged to condemn this barbaric massacre against our children and our people. This silence is inexplicable,” she lamented.

Erdan considered it symbolic that on the same day it became known that some employees of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) may have taken part in the attacks on October 7th and celebrated the opening of a investigation at the highest level at the United Nations.

“The UN has not only become a weapon to delegitimize our existence, but also to physically exterminate us”, emphasized the Israeli ambassador.

“We can only draw one conclusion: the UN has failed in its mission. It failed”, he concluded in a speech addressed to the organization’s senior management, led by the secretary general, António Guterres. (With EFE Agency)