The aforementioned piece of pottery was discovered by a passer-by in December and caused a stir as the first antiquities from the sixth century BC to be found in Israel.

After the news broke this week, an expert in ancient Aramaic inscriptions contacted the Israel Antiquities Authority to explain that they had inscribed the words on the ancient pottery.

The expert, whose name has not been published, was part of a foreign mission to the archaeological site of Tell Lachish last summer, and told the officials that she had inscribed the words on the pottery while explaining to the students how to inscribe on the ancient pieces.

She said she left the piece at the time on the site over which a Canaanite city was once built, about 40 kilometers southwest of Jerusalem, according to the Antiquities Authority.

The authorities indicated that they concluded that the error in identifying the artifact “came unintentionally and without malicious intent,” but described the expert’s decision to leave the artifact behind as negligence.

The piece was tested in laboratories and revealed to be old, which created confusion.

Gideon Avni, the authority’s chief scientist, said it “takes full responsibility for the unfortunate event.” “In terms of ethical and scientific practices, we see this as a very extreme event,” he added, noting that such events are extremely rare.

The authority stated that it will review all procedures and policies related to foreign missions across the country. It was not immediately clear if he would take any action against the expert.