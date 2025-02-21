02/21/2025



Updated at 05: 37h.





Israel has accused the Palestinian movement Hamas of having Killed the children Ariel and Kfir Bibas During his captivity in Gaza and delivering the body of an unknown person instead of his mother’s, Shiri Bibas.

Within the framework of the Truce agreement in Gaza, Hamas delivered four bodies on Thursday that, according to the Islamist movement, belonged to the three members of the Bibas family and the Israeli retired journalist Oded Lifshitz.

Shiri and his children Ariel and Kfir, who were four years and eight months when they were abducted on October 7, 2023, had become a symbol of hostages taken by Hamas. His father, also kidnapped, was released on February 1.

The Palestinian Islamist movement had assured that the woman and the two children died during a Israeli bombing In Gaza in November 2023, but Israel had not confirmed it and their relatives clung to the hope that they would continue alive.









On Friday, hours after the delivery, an Israeli army spokesman, Avichay Adraee, said that the analysis of the bodies and the available information indicates that «Ariel and Kfir Bibas were Brutally murdered in captivity in November 2023 by Palestinian terrorists «. In his statement, the spokesman also denounced that »the additional body It is not that of his mother, Shiri, nor that of any other Israeli hostage «. It is an unidentified body, “said Adraee, who accused Hamas of” a flagrant violation “of the Truce agreement in Gaza.

Since its entry into force on January 19, the Truce agreement in Gaza stopped more than 15 months of devastating fighting and allowed the release of 19 Israeli hostages in exchange for more than 1,100 Palestinians imprisoned in Israel prisons.

The last exchange was involved in controversy for the ceremony prepared by Hamas this Thursday in Jan Yunis, in southern Gaza, to deliver the four bodies to the International Red Cross Committee (ICRC). Militiamen of the Islamist movement in power in the strip exhibited the four coffins in a strade under an image of the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, presented as a Blood thirsty vampire.

Each coffin carried a photo of the deceased. And close to them, small replicas of white missiles with the message “were killed by US bombs.” “We are all enraged against Hamas’s monsters,” he replied Netanyahu. “We will bring all our hostages back, we will destroy the murderers, we will eliminate Hamas and, together, with the help of God, we will guarantee our future,” he added.

“The parade of the bodies we have seen this morning is abominable and cruel, and goes against international law,” denounced the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. The ICRC, in turn, insisted that the return of captive hostages in Gaza must be “performed in private.”

The duel of a nation

After the delivery of the bodies to Israel, before the army statement on Shiri Bibas, thousands of people kept a minute of silence in Tel Aviv, found an AFP journalist. “It is one of the toughest days since October 7,” said Tania Coen Uzzielli with a hundred people in Tel Aviv. “Our hearts, the hearts of the entire nation, are destroyed,” said Israeli President Isaac Herzog. «Sorry for not having protected them on that terrible day. Sorry for not having brought them home alive «.

The Hebrew State was shaken on the same day by several Bus explosions In the city of Bat Yam, in the center of its territory, which the police investigate as a “possible terrorist attack.” The action, which did not leave injured, took the Israeli Minister of Defense, Israel Katz, to order “intensify” military operations in the West Bank, a Palestinian territory occupied by Israel since 1967 where violence has been aggravated from the outbreak of the war in war in Loop.

The conflict began with the deadly attack of October 7 of Hamas, whose militiamen kidnapped 251 people. The baby Kfir Bibas was the smallest of all. Before the exchange of this Thursday, 70 people were still held in Gaza, of which at least 35 would be dead, according to the Israeli army.

In this first phase of the agreement, which will last until March 1, 33 hostages should be delivered – including the remains of eight deaths – in exchange for 1,900 Palestinians detained by Israel. The indirect negotiations of the second phase, which should end the war, were delayed, with Israel and Hamas accusing each other of raping the high to the fire.

The third stage of the agreement will cover the reconstruction in the Gaza Strip, according to the agreement forged by Catar, Egypt and the United States.