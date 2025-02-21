Israel says that one of the bodies delivered by Hamas is not any hostage

Israel’s defense forces say that one of the four bodies delivered on Thursday by Hamas does not correspond to the identity provided by the Islamist group, according to a forensic report that has disseminated this morning.

The Forensic Report indicates that the identity of the two children of the Argentine and Peruvian ancestry family, Ariel and Kfir, 4 years and nine months of age has been established. However, the remains that according to Hamas corresponded to Shiri Liberman, mother of minors, do not coincide with women, according to scientific analysis.

“After the completion of the identification process by the National Institute of Forensic Medicine in collaboration with the Israel Police, the representatives of the FDI informed the Bibas family that their loved ones, Ariel and Kfir Bibas, have been identified,” he says The FDI report.

“During the identification process, it was determined that the additional body received is not that of Shiri Bibas and no other hostage was found. It is an anonymous and unidentified body, ”adds the statement.

The IDF indicate that this situation represents “a violation of the greatest gravity by the Hamas terrorist organization, which is bound by virtue of the agreement to be returned to four deceased hostages.” “We demand that Hamas return Shiri home along with all our hostages,” adds the statement.

In addition to the members of the Bibas family, this Thursday was delivered the body of Oded Lifshitz, who was 83 years old when he was made hostage in the attack perpetrated by Hamas on October 7, 2023.

In the case of Lifshitz, his family has confirmed that the mortal remains delivered do correspond to that person. “We receive with deep pain the official and bitter news confirming the identification of the body of our beloved Oded. They have finished 503 days of agony and uncertainty. We had waited and prayed a lot for a different outcome, ”said the family in a statement released by the Hostage and Missing Families Forum.

Hamas delivers the first four host bodies in the framework of the Alto El Fuego

Hamas delivered the bodies in a ceremony organized in southern Gaza, where the Palestinian militiamen had the four coffins, each with the name of a host Their Nazi Navy killed them with missile and blood stains.