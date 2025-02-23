Israel says that its offensive on the West Bank will prolong for 2025 and that it will not allow the 40,000 Palestinians displaced in refugee fields to be returned

The Israeli Minister of Defense, Israel Katz, said the military incursion against northern Bank occupied, started on January 21, will last during 2025 and that the 40,000 Palestinians displaced so far from the refugee camps in tubas, Tulkarem and Yenín will not be able to return to their homes.

“I have instructed the army to prepare for a prolonged stay in the camps (of Palestinian refugees) that have been evicted during the next year and do not allow residents to return and terrorism grow again,” Katz said today in a release.

“We are at war against Islamic terrorism in Judea and Samaria,” Katz continued, using the biblical and official term in Israel to refer to the Palestinian territory they occupy from the West Bank.

In recent weeks, since the beginning of this military offensive nicknamed by Israel ‘Iron Muro’, some 40,000 Palestinians have abandoned their houses in Yenín’s refugee camps, as well as that of Tulkarem, Nur Shams and that of Faraa in Tubas , according to data disseminated by the UN Agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA days ago, and of which it has echoed today Israel.

On the UNRWA, vetoed by law in the country, Minister Katz has said that his activities “in the camps have also been suspended”, without giving any detail.

An agency’s source confirmed to EFE that, as during past Israeli military incursions, they have been forced to stop the operation of their clinics and schools in the Yenín camp, turned “now into a ghost town”, for reasons of security.

In a previous statement, the army today announced the mobilization of a tanks division to Yenín -after more than a month of siege, at least 27 dead and 16,000 displaced from the camp -and said that the current offensive will be expanded to nearby villages of This governorate, without giving more details.

The Israeli army is carrying out “offensive operations to clean terrorist nests and destroy the infrastructure, terrorist structures and large -scale weapons,” Katz continued, who said they will continue “until terrorism is defeated.”

Only in the Yenin camp about 250 blocks of housing have been collapsed by Israel, his mayor, Mohamed Jarrar told Efe, while Tulkarem and Nur Shams camps have also suffered significant damage to the streets, electric laying and dozens of Housing, according to the official Wafa News Palestinian agency.

Israeli restrictions suffocate West from October 7, 2023, which affected the circulation of 3.3 million Palestinians in the area, including east Jerusalem. The region already has about 200 Israeli control stalls, in addition to the separation wall of 712 kilometers in length.