The tests of the National Center for Forensic Medicine in Cooperation with the Israeli Police have confirmed this Friday that two of the bodies delivered this Thursday by Hamas to the Red Cross in Gaza correspond to the small children of the Bibas family, Kfir and Arielwhich were kidnapped in October 2023 when they were nine months and four years old, respectively. However, another of the bodies delivered as part of the high the fire agreement It does not correspond to that of the children’s mother, Shiri Bibasas Hamas had announced.

In addition, as progress The Jerusalem Postthe forensic analysis carried out to identify the bodies of the two children “has led the authorities to determine that the two children were Brutally murdered in captivity by Gazati terrorists in November 2023a month after his kidnapping, and were not killed by an attack by the Israeli Air Forces, as Hamas had defended. “

The Israel Defense Forces (FDI) have explained that the body that supposedly corresponds to Shiri Bibas was not hers, that “no coincidence with any other” hostage has been found and that “it is an anonymous body without identification.”

“It is a very serious violation by Hamas, which is obliged by virtue of the agreement to be returned to four dead kidnapped. We demand that Hamas return to Shiri home along with all our kidnapped, “says a statement.

“We share the deep pain of the Bibas family at this difficult time and we will continue doing our best to return to Shiri and all the kidnapped as soon as possible,” added the FDI.

Hamas announced Tuesday that he would deliver the bodies of Shiri Bibas and his two children, as well as that of Oded Lifshitz, 83.

The Islamist group announced in November 2023 that Shiri, Ariel and Kfir Bibas had died in a Israeli bombing against Gaza In the framework of the offensive and published a video of Yarden Bibas -Marido de Shiri and the father of the children -then retained and released on February 1 in the frame What the Israeli army talked about a “psychological terror” campaign. Israeli authorities refused to confirm that these three people had died.