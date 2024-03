Israelis raise banners during the demonstration demanding the immediate removal of UNRWA headquarters in Jerusalem. | Photo: EFE/EPA/Atef Safadi

The Israeli government announced this Monday (25) that it will stop working with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) in the Gaza Strip because it is responsible for the “perpetuation of the conflict”.

Israel accuses UNRWA employees of having links to the terrorist group Hamas and says that some of them even participated directly in the October terrorist attacks.

“UNRWA is part of the problem and now we will stop working with it. We are actively eliminating the use of UNRWA because they are perpetuating the conflict rather than trying to alleviate it,” said Israeli government spokesman David Mencer. at a press conference.

UNRWA Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini said on Sunday (24) that Israel has informed the UN that it will no longer approve any humanitarian convoys to the north of the Gaza Strip.

“Despite the tragedy unfolding under our watch, Israeli authorities have informed the UN that they will no longer approve any further UNRWA food convoys to the north,” he reported.

The Israeli government reported in January that 12 of the more than 30,000 UNRWA employees were involved in the October 7 attacks, information that Commissioner Lazzarini denies due to the lack of “conclusive evidence”. Despite this, the agency immediately fired the accused employees.

Israel alleges that Hamas' infiltration of UNRWA is “much deeper” and that more than 2,130 of its employees in Gaza, around 17%, have active links to terrorist groups. (With EFE Agency)